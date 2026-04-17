Kyiv police recover Russian reconnaissance drone from the Dnipro River

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Specialized units of the Kyiv police have successfully retrieved the wreckage of a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from the Dnipro River following a recent aerial incursion.

The operation, carried out by water police and explosives experts on April 17, 2026, was initiated after local residents spotted the submerged craft near the riverbank, News.Az reports, citing English.nv.ua.

Authorities confirmed that the downed device was a sophisticated reconnaissance model, likely used to gather intelligence on critical infrastructure within the capital.

The recovery mission required precision, as explosives technicians had to first ensure the drone was not rigged with a self-destruct mechanism or carrying unexploded ordnance. Once cleared, the wreckage was brought to the shore for initial inspection before being transported to a military laboratory. Experts aim to extract data from the drone’s internal memory and analyze its optical components to better understand the latest modifications being used in Russian surveillance technology.

According to a police spokesperson, the successful retrieval of such intact hardware provides invaluable "technical trophies" that help Ukrainian defense forces develop more effective electronic warfare countermeasures.

This incident underscores the ongoing vigilance of the capital's emergency services, who continue to manage the remnants of aerial attacks to ensure public safety. The police reminded citizens to remain cautious and report any suspicious objects found in or near the water, as the river remains a frequent landing site for neutralized aerial threats.

News.Az