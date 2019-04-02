Demolition and construction works to start in Shamakhi, Agsu and Ismayilli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has today held a board meeting chaired by Minister of Emergency Situations Colonel-General Kemaladdin Heydarov.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, the meeting was attended by deputy ministers, heads of structural divisions and agencies of the Ministry's Administration, ONA reports.

Touching upon the work done on eliminating the consequences of the earthquake in the Shamakhi, Agsu and Ismayilli regions on February 5 and 6, Minister Heydarov noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as always once again reacting quickly to the incident, giving important assignments for the operative elimination of the consequences of the earthquake, and demonstrating his support to the people visiting the quake zone immediately once again demonstrated that he is the president of each Azerbaijani.

In this sense, the orders on construction, restoration and renovation of houses, social and infrastructure facilities damaged by earthquakes should be emphasized especially as a great humanistic step. The Minister underlined that great work has been done in the earthquake zone organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation according to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva’s instruction.

Head of the Agency on Control over Security in Construction Jabrayil Khanlarov spoke about the work done to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake in Shamakhi, Agsu and Ismayilli regions. He noted that residents of houses damaged by the earthquake immediately after the incident were placed in shelters and in close relatives’ houses. According to Jabrail Khanlarov, all the necessary work has been done to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster in the earthquake zone and commissions are continuously operating in this field. He noted that on April 2, 2019, 8810 appeals were registered and 8352 individual homes were examined by the agency specialists. Currently, there are 267 emergency houses and 1227 houses need repair in Shamakhi, 101 emergency houses and 290 houses require repair in Ismayilli, 215 emergency houses, and 351 houses require repair in Agsu region, as well as 47 houses, were demolished in Shamakhi, the construction of 40 houses started, 10 houses were demolished in Ismayilli, the construction of 10 houses were started, 22 houses were demolished in Aghsu region and construction of 6 houses were started. In total, 79 houses were demolished and the construction of 56 houses was started in the mentioned regions.

In addition, the design and estimate documentation was prepared by the agency "Azerdovlatlayiha" for the construction of a 2-storey , 4-storey , 44-apartment residential building in Shamakhi, and the construction of the dwelling is underway. Additionally, measuring for 235 houses were done in Shamakhi region for the restoration works and 132 design-estimate documents are under preparation.

Khanlarov noted that weather conditions and the problems due to the transfer of communication lines hinder the demolition-and-construction works, as well as the projections, adding that within one month, the demolition and construction works will be started and all the tasks will be done timely with quality.

Minister Heydarov gave instructions on determining the amount of damage caused by the earthquake, including visiting houses and social facilities by the commissions, acceleration of demolition and construction works, and construction work in accordance with the highest standards.

