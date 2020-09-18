Denmark limits public gatherings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark has become the latest European country to introduce new restrictions following a rise in infections.

The numbers allowed to attend public gatherings will be lowered from 100 to 50, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Friday.

Bars and restaurants will also be ordered to close early.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the cumulative number of cases per 100,000 people in Denmark over the past two weeks has risen to 69.2 - far higher than its neighbors Germany (24.3) and Sweden (30.3).

