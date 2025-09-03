Denmark to make rocket fuel for Ukraine

Denmark is set to begin producing solid rocket fuel to support Ukraine’s needs, according to Danmarks Radio, which cited a confidential letter.

“The production will be located right on the other side of the fence from Skrydstrup Air Base, where Danish F-35 fighter jets are based,” the publication says, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Production is slated to start on December 1 of this year.

In June, Denmark earmarked 500 million kroner ($78 million) to set up Ukrainian defense manufacturing on Danish soil.

Denmark’s contribution to the so-called “Danish model” is expected to total about €1.4 billion this year.

Ukraine and Denmark will also develop an AI-enabled drone interceptor.

News.Az