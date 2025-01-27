Denmark unveils $4.9M plan to combat racism against Greenlanders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Danish government has unveiled an expanded action plan to combat racism and discrimination against Greenlanders in Denmark, allocating an additional DKK 35 million (approximately $4.9 million) over four years to implement 12 targeted initiatives, according to state news outlet DR on Monday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The three-year comprehensive plan will focus on addressing Greenlander discrimination, which has long been overlooked.Among the key measures, the government will allow Greenlanders to have their nationality listed as "Greenlandic" on their passports, recognizing their distinct sense of identity.Other initiatives include improving interpretation services and fostering dialogue with educational institutions to address racism being faced by Greenlandic students. Boarding schools will also discuss ways to improve conditions for Greenlandic students.According to the media outlet, Minister of Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek emphasized Denmark's special relationship with Greenland, saying, "Racism and discrimination against Greenlanders in Denmark are a separate problem."Greenlandic MP Aaja Chemnitz of the Inuit Ataqatigiit party welcomed the plan, describing it as an "important tool" for combating racism against not only Greenlanders but also other ethnic groups.She has previously raised concerns about structural racism in the country, such as the derogatory term "Greenlandic stiff" being embedded in Danish.The action plan comes at a time when Greenland is receiving increased international attention, including US President Donald Trump's controversial suggestion to purchase it.

News.Az