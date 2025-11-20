Dense fog disrupts Dubai airport, 19 flights diverted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dense fog disrupted operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) early Thursday, causing 19 inbound flights to be diverted by 9 a.m. local time due to reduced visibility.

A Dubai Airports spokesperson confirmed the disruption, saying, “Dubai International (DXB) has been experiencing operational disruption since the early hours of Thursday due to reduced visibility, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

As of 9am local time, 19 inbound flights have been diverted to nearby airports.”

The spokesperson added that Dubai Airports is coordinating closely with airlines, air traffic control, and all partners to stabilize operations and minimize inconvenience for passengers.

Passengers faced delays both in the air and on the ground as teams worked to restore normalcy. All DXB guests have been urged to stay updated with the latest flight information. “Guests travelling through DXB are advised to check the latest flight information with their airlines,” said the spokesperson. Fog-related disruptions are not uncommon at this time of year in the UAE, one of the world’s busiest air travel hubs. Airport officials stressed that passenger safety remains the top priority. “The focus is on ensuring the safety and comfort of all our guests, and we are doing everything possible to manage the situation efficiently,” the spokesperson explained. By mid-morning, airport staff and partner airlines were in “constant coordination” to reroute affected flights and keep passengers informed of developments. Travellers who were rerouted or faced delays were offered support services at both Dubai and alternative airports. Dubai International sees thousands of flights weekly and serves as a key global transit point. Airport authorities said they would update the public on any significant changes as the situation evolves.

News.Az