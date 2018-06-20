Deputy PM: Azerbaijan's main goal to liberate its occupied lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The problem of refugees and IDPs, which radically changed the people’s lives in Azerbaijan and disturbed the society, is now befalling many countries, said Azer

He made the remarks on Wednesday at an event dedicated to the World Refugee Day, APA reports.

Ahmadov noted that today politicians and states in the world are making efforts to solve the problem.

"It seems that justice is not observed in the world, with the problem of refugees and internally displaced persons remaining. If there were no problem of injustice, separatism, and territorial claims, the problem of refugees and IDPs would not have been so severe. The displacement of a million Azerbaijanis as refugees and IDPs was neglected. Few believed that this same problem would become a catastrophe for the whole world. The pain Azerbaijan was experiencing was not given due attention. Consequently, this problem, which shook Azerbaijan at the time, is now shaking the world,” he said.

Azerbaijan’s deputy PM underscored the need for joint efforts worldwide to address the problem of refugees and IDPs.

"We understand the countries that are facing the problem of inflowing refugees. First of all, global efforts should focus on eliminating the cause of refugees and IDPs. I did not see any picture of refugees and IDPs in Azerbaijan at this event. When asked, the organizers of the event said that the living conditions of refugees and IDPs in Azerbaijan were improved. However, people will continue to suffer mentally as long as they fail to return to their native lands. In this sense, I do not want to accept the logic of the event organizers. We should try to avoid refuge becoming a state of permanent living. Thirty years have passed, and these people should return to their homelands. If we really want to eliminate injustice, we must take more serious measures. Also, for this problem not take global character, and for more states not be helpless before the flow of refugees. Otherwise, this problem will deepen all over the world,” he added.

Ahmadov emphasized that Azerbaijan’s main goal is to liberate its occupied lands and ensure the return of refugees and IDPs to their native lands



The deputy PM called on the world community to support Azerbaijan’s fair position on this issue.

News.Az

