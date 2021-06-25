Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for Floyd murder

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison, exactly 13 months after the day he was filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck, Anadolu Agency reports.

Chauvin, not wanting to influence the federal civil rights charges he is facing, only spoke briefly during the Friday sentencing to offer his condolences to the Floyd family.

"I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family," said Chauvin.

He also said there would be other information eventually coming out that would be of interest to the Floyd family.

Family members of Floyd offered tearful pleas in court for the maximum sentence, which was 40 years in prison, and pointedly asked Chauvin to explain why he did what he did. He did not.

News.Az

