Deutsche Telekom teams up with NVIDIA to launch €1 billion AI cloud
Germany’s Deutsche Telekom announced Tuesday that it is partnering with NVIDIA to launch an industrial AI cloud in a €1 billion ($1.17 billion) venture, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The new cloud service is set to go live in the first quarter of 2026 and will operate from a refurbished data center in Munich.

The collaboration aims to leverage NVIDIA’s AI expertise alongside Deutsche Telekom’s infrastructure to provide advanced industrial AI solutions, signaling a major step forward in Europe’s AI and cloud computing capabilities.


