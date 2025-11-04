Deutsche Telekom teams up with NVIDIA to launch €1 billion AI cloud

Deutsche Telekom teams up with NVIDIA to launch €1 billion AI cloud

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom announced Tuesday that it is partnering with NVIDIA to launch an industrial AI cloud in a €1 billion ($1.17 billion) venture, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The new cloud service is set to go live in the first quarter of 2026 and will operate from a refurbished data center in Munich.

The collaboration aims to leverage NVIDIA’s AI expertise alongside Deutsche Telekom’s infrastructure to provide advanced industrial AI solutions, signaling a major step forward in Europe’s AI and cloud computing capabilities.

News.Az