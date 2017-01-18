Development of science on Georgia’s long-term agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian scientists are set to receive more funding from Horizon 2020 – the European Union's (EU) framework program for research and innovation.

Georgia’s capital Tbilisi is hosting the international conference, dedicated to Horizon 2020's Maria Sklodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA), which supports researchers at all stages of their careers, irrespective of nationality, to encourage transnational, intersectoral and interdisciplinary mobility.

The programme responds to the challenges sometimes faced by researchers, offering them attractive working conditions and the opportunity to move between academic and other settings.

With a budget of €77 billion for 2014-2020, Horizon 2020 is the largest multinational programme dedicated to research and innovation. Last year Georgia signed an association agreement with Horizon 2020 among its EU member states, which covers the years 2016-2020 and will open up new opportunities for the country's universities, research institutions and enterprises.

Opening the conference today Georgia’s Minister of Education and Science Alexander Jejelava said Georgian scientists have worked so well in the past year that the annual three million euro membership fee that Georgia paid has been returned to Georgia in scientific grants and will assist further promotion of science.

Mariam Jashi, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Education, Science and Culture Committee, believes Horizon 2020 will be one the most important platforms in Georgia for strengthening science in the country.

