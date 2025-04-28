DHL resumes high-value deliveries to US

+ ↺ − 16 px

DHL has lifted its temporary suspension on shipments valued over $800 to the United States, following successful negotiations that led to "adjustments" in customs regulations.

A DHL spokesperson said it "values this positive development and the support of the federal government in making these changes", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Earlier this month, the delivery giant said it had stopped such shipments to US shoppers "until further notice" due to a "significant increase" in red tape from President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

However, DHL has now lifted the suspension after "constructive dialogue" between the delivery industry and the US government.

US Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Commerce have been approached for comment.

DHL's reversal is the latest development in the ongoing tussle between businesses and the White House over US tariff policies.

Previously, packages worth up to $2,500 could enter the US with minimal paperwork but, due to tighter customs checks that came into force alongside the tariffs earlier this month, the threshold has been lowered.

DHL said last week the change had "caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock".

It said that while it was working to "scale up and manage this increase, shipments worth over $800, regardless of origin, may experience multi-day delays".

However, on Monday, DHL lifted the suspension after negotiations with customs authorities and other US government bodies.

"The express industry... had a constructive dialogue with [the US government] to optimise customs regulations as to ensure critical goods still reach US businesses and consumers in a timely, safe and compliant manner," a DHL spokesperson said.

"Adjustments to US customs regulations will allow DHL to resume accepting business to consumer shipments with a declared value exceeding $800 into the US."

