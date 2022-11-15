Digitalization ‘key factor’ in business growth: McKinsey & Company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Digitalization is considered to be a key factor in ensuring business development, Murat Gursoy, a partner of McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the Baku International CEO Summit held under the motto “Building a Better Future”, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Digitalization will ensure the future of business, and trillions of funds will be allocated to this field worldwide, Gursoy said.

He noted that the second important factor in business development is achieving sustainability.

Gursoy said the third important factor is ensuring business mobility.

According to Gursoy, McKinsey & Company predicts that the labor market will undergo global changes.

The Baku International CEO Summit, organized by Azerbaijan HR Institute, brought together chief executive officers of local and international companies, officials from state institutions, businessmen, and entrepreneurs.

The event featured discussions and an exchange of views on the worldwide innovations in the field of management, modern innovations, and technology development, as well as advanced practices.

