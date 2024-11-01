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Sustainability
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Sustainability
ExxonMobil warns it could exit Europe over new EU sustainability law
03 Nov 2025-16:45
Global shift toward renewable energy accelerates as nations embrace long-term sustainability goals
03 Nov 2025-10:00
Qatar threatens to cut EU LNG supplies over sustainability law
26 Jul 2025-14:39
UN reports sharp rise in carbon emissions linked to AI growth among top tech firms
11 Jun 2025-14:07
Japanese professor Matsunaga: Japan sees Azerbaijan as a laboratory of peace, progress, and sustainability - INTERVIEW
24 Apr 2025-09:00
Analysis-EU’s red tape cuts leave big businesses wanting more
21 Mar 2025-11:12
UK's top sustainability themes in 2025
01 Mar 2025-23:07
EU to pare back sustainability rules for companies, draft shows
22 Feb 2025-23:38
Azerbaijan’s president attends opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
14 Jan 2025-10:58
Sustainability training for local hotels in the lead-up to COP29
22 Oct 2024-11:47
Latest News
Trump says Iran war is ‘close to over’
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Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims
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Vance says he's fighting for "grand bargain" Trump wants with Iran
Portugal disburses €835 million to storm-hit businesses as aid expands
Nearly 400 US troops wounded since Iran strikes as casualties rise
Chinese humanoid robots gain global demand with speed and affordability
Bolivia bus crash kills six, injures 14 in La Paz ravine fall
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