Disney to pay $10 million to settle U.S. claims over children's data collection
Walt Disney agreed to pay $10 million to settle allegations by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that it improperly collected personal data from children watching kid-focused videos on YouTube.

The FTC claimed Disney did not notify parents or obtain consent before gathering the information, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The settlement resolves the government’s claims that the company violated rules protecting children’s online privacy.


