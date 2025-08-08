Gina Carano settles lawsuit with Disney over Mandalorian firing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano has reached a settlement with Disney and Lucasfilm over her 2021 dismissal from the hit Star Wars spin-off, ending a wrongful termination and sexual discrimination lawsuit.

Carano, who played Cara Dune, was dropped after comparing the experience of being Republican in the U.S. to being Jewish during the Holocaust. She claimed male co-stars made similar posts without facing penalties and sought $75,000 in damages plus reinstatement, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The undisclosed agreement follows support and funding from Elon Musk, whom Carano thanked for his “Good Samaritan deed.” Lucasfilm, which condemned her comments at the time, praised her professionalism in a statement and said it looks forward to potential future collaborations.

Carano, a former MMA fighter, has also drawn controversy for opposing Covid mask mandates and promoting unfounded voter fraud claims about the 2020 U.S. election.

News.Az