Dodgers’ Conforto reportedly agrees to deal with Cubs

Conforto endured the most difficult season of his MLB career, posting a .199/.305/.333 slash line with 12 home runs, 54 runs scored, 36 RBIs and an 83 wRC+, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Dodgers worked extensively with him on adjustments to his swing during the offseason and continued those efforts throughout the year. While he showed brief stretches of improvement, the changes ultimately failed to produce sustained results for the left-handed hitter.

As a result, Conforto’s free-agent market was limited when he began seeking a new opportunity. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, he has now agreed to sign with the Chicago Cubs.

Several teams, including the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox, reportedly showed interest before Conforto made his decision. The move effectively results in the Cubs and Dodgers swapping outfielders, with Kyle Tucker heading to Los Angeles.

Despite his struggles in 2025, Conforto has been a productive offensive player over the course of his career. From his debut in 2015 with the New York Mets through the 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants, he compiled a .251/.348/.456 batting line with 167 home runs, 520 RBIs and 514 runs scored across 1,012 games, along with a 119 wRC+. The former All-Star recorded four seasons with a wRC+ above 125, including two seasons surpassing the 145 mark.

Conforto was left off the Dodgers’ postseason roster in 2025. Earlier in his career, however, he contributed during the Mets’ run to the World Series in 2015, batting .200/.235/.500 with three home runs during that postseason.

The Dodgers are scheduled to host the Cubs at Dodger Stadium from April 24–26, where Conforto is expected to receive his 2025 World Series championship ring.

In a separate move, the Dodgers claimed Jack Suwinski off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Suwinski had been designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on Feb. 16 following two challenging seasons. Over the past two years, he hit .169/.271/.297 with 12 home runs and a 59 wRC+ in 147 games. However, in 2023 he appeared to break out, batting .224/.339/.454 with 26 home runs, 63 runs scored, 74 RBIs and 13 stolen bases, posting a 112 wRC+ across 144 games.