Yankees sign free agent contract with Randal Grichuk

The New York Yankees bolstered their outfield depth Wednesday night, agreeing to a contract with veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk to address a key offseason priority.a

The addition gives the club another right-handed bat as spring training competition ramps up in Tampa, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Grichuk, 34, a 12-year major league veteran, signed a minor league contract that includes a non-roster invitation to major league camp. The Yankees will give him the opportunity to compete for a roster spot after actively searching for right-handed help to balance a lineup that leans heavily left-handed.

The move was confirmed by Jon Heyman of the New York Post Sports on X, as roster battles continue to take shape during camp in Florida.

The signing goes beyond a routine depth addition. Grichuk’s right-handed power fits a clear organizational need, as the Yankees have prioritized adding a proven platoon option capable of producing against left-handed pitching.

In 2025, Grichuk slashed .228/.273/.401 with 27 RBIs and 35 runs over 293 plate appearances split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Kansas City Royals. While those numbers marked a dip in overall production, he has maintained a track record of success against left-handed pitching throughout his career, including strong splits in recent seasons. The Yankees view the signing as a low-risk free agent move with defined upside.

Competition for the fourth outfielder role is now intensifying. Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham are projected as the primary outfield options, leaving an opportunity for a right-handed complement off the bench. Grichuk’s arrival increases pressure on internal candidates competing for reserve roles.

His experience and power potential also provide insurance in the event of injuries or early-season struggles.

For the Yankees, the signing represents a measured adjustment rather than a dramatic overhaul following last year’s ALDS exit. The club continues to pursue matchup advantages and incremental improvements. If Grichuk demonstrates he can still make an impact against left-handed pitching, the minor league deal could quietly shape the Opening Day roster.

