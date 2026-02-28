Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder

The sentence was handed down Friday in Placer Superior Court. In July, jurors found the 51-year-old guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Gary Spohr, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was also convicted of attempted murder for the shooting of 68-year-old Wendy Wood, who survived despite sustaining severe injuries.

Prosecutors said Serafini harbored deep resentment toward his wife’s affluent parents and had previously told friends he would pay $20,000 to have them killed.

Authorities stated that he ultimately carried out the attack himself.

Spohr died from a single shot to the head from Serafini during the June 5, 2021, burglary at the home on Lake Tahoe’s west shore. Wood survived the shooting, but needed extensive rehabilitation in its aftermath and died a year later.