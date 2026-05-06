Dog goes viral for jet skiing while owner hoverboards - VIDEO

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A dog has gone viral on social media after being filmed riding a jet ski while its owner followed behind on a hoverboard.

The unusual scene captured attention online, showing the dog calmly positioned on the moving jet ski as it traveled across the water. The owner maintained control nearby, balancing on a hoverboard and guiding the movement.

The video quickly gained widespread attention for its unique and entertaining nature, with viewers reacting to the dog’s composure and the coordination between pet and owner, News.Az reports, citing People.

News.Az