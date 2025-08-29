Dogecoin price outlook weak, as whales accumulate Layer Brett as the 'next SHIB'

Dogecoin price momentum has been faltering even as the broader crypto market pushes higher. For the better part of this year, DOGE has struggled to deliver meaningful gains as it stagnates in the $0.2 zone, leaving traders uncertain about its future.

That's why a large number of meme coin whales are turning their focus to Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer-2 project that blends meme coin excitement with real fundamentals.

Let’s dig into why top analysts believe that LBRETT could be the “next SHIB,” but this time, with stronger staying power.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) fuses SHIB-like virality with real utility

What separates Layer Brett from DOGE and SHIB is its solid foundation. It operates as an Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution, drastically reducing gas fees and boosting transaction speeds. This gives LBRETT genuine infrastructure utility while still carrying the cultural energy of a meme coin.

A second driver is staking rewards. Holders can lock up tokens to earn passive yields of up to +20,000%, creating both an incentive to hold long-term and a reduction in circulating supply. This mechanism transforms LBRETT into more than a speculative flip but a yield-generating asset with built-in demand.

Scarcity also plays in LBRETT’s favor. With a fixed supply of just 10 billion tokens, LBRETT sidesteps the inflationary trap that has long weighed down Shiba Inu. A smaller supply induces scarcity-driven value appreciation, something whales recognize as a bullish catalyst.

Finally, the roadmap is ambitious. Upcoming cross-chain bridges, NFT integrations, and DeFi staking pools will expand the platform’s utility and adoption. Unlike SHIB, which relies on hype without substance, Layer Brett is pairing meme coin momentum with genuine fundamentals. This blend of scarcity, yield, and infrastructure growth explains why whales are moving in.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction: Outlook remains weak

After soaring to $0.48 in last year’s Q4 rally, Dogecoin has slumped back to the $0.2 zone. Even as Bitcoin and other majors surge, DOGE has failed to break out. Analysts cite its massive market cap and inflationary supply as the main headwinds limiting its upside potential.

Dogecoin price forecasts reinforce the cautious tone. CoinCodex projects Dogecoin hovering near $0.23 in the short term, while Coinpedia sees a 2025 target of around $0.39. Neither outlook suggests exponential growth.

That’s why LBRETT is increasingly becoming attractive for crypto whales seeking explosive upside.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Hype without substance

At its peak, SHIB outperformed almost every meme coin, creating life-changing gains for early adopters. Yet with a supply of 589 trillion tokens and no clear use cases, its momentum collapsed.

Despite ongoing ecosystem development and token burns, SHIB remains bearish. Its bloated supply and lack of real utility have locked it into a cycle of hype-driven surges followed by painful corrections.

Investors are getting tired of SHIB’s fleeting boom-and-bust traps and are migrating to new viral meme coins with real staying power.

Why Layer Brett avoids the SHIB trap

Layer Brett has been designed to avoid SHIB and DOGE pitfalls. Its capped supply of 10 billion tokens ensures scarcity, while staking rewards promote long-term holding. Most importantly, its role as an Ethereum Layer-2 gives it real-world use cases.

Combining a perfect mix of meme coin energy and fundamental strength positions LBRETT as a project capable of sustaining growth rather than collapsing after hype fades.

Investor confidence in LBRETT’s strong fundamentals is already palpable as they pump in more than $850,000 into the Layer Brett presale just a few days after its debut. Tokens are selling out first at $0.0047, so hurry up and grab your share!

News.Az