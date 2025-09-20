Dogecoin price prediction: DOGE experiences a retrace already after meme coins like Layer Brett trend globally

+ ↺ − 16 px

Analysts are revising their Dogecoin price predictions as DOGE pulls back following recent gains, while new meme-utility coins like Layer Brett are beginning to trend globally. DOGE’s rise has been impressive, backed by ETF excitement and meme momentum, but retracements are hitting, and sentiment is fragile.

Meanwhile, LBRETT is quietly gaining ground among traders tired of DOGE’s limitations, offering utility, a low entry price, and aggressive staking rewards. If the next leg up in meme coins comes, LBRETT might be the breakout, not DOGE.

DOGE's recent buzz faces pullbacks

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading in the $0.26 zone, with a circulating supply of 150 billion and a market cap of nearly $40 billion. Over the past week, DOGE has seen a modest gain, but recent drops point to profit-taking. ETF optimism—especially surrounding the Rex-Osprey DOJE fund—has fueled much of the hype.

That said, DOGE’s strength has become a double-edged sword. Its size and large supply make large percentage gains harder. Also, despite upgrades and community support, critics argue that its lack of strong utility may limit its upside.

With resistance around $0.30 pressing, many wonder if DOGE can rally much further without fresh catalysts.

Dogecoin price prediction: $0.50 Possible

Analysts are split. Some expect DOGE to make a run toward $0.50 if ETF momentum persists and broader crypto sentiment stays bullish. Others see shorter-term consolidation, perhaps bouncing between $0.25 and $0.35, before a bullish case can be confirmed.

In technical chart analysis, a break above $0.30 is considered critical: it could open resistance zones that could carry DOGE into the $0.40+ range.

However, gains may face dilution: the inflation rate in DOGE is still a concern, and the utility argument remains weak—largely reliant on community, memes, and ETF speculation. That leaves room for presale projects with stronger mechanics to capture part of DOGE’s audience.

Layer Brett looks like the breakout meme-utility star

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is emerging in presale circles as a meme-utility hybrid that could offer far better reward/risk than DOGE. The LBRETT presale has already raised over $3.7 million, and the token price is up over 45% as whales rush to accumulate. Early stakers are reported to receive 700% APY in staking yields! These metrics signal strong demand and a high return potential for first movers.

Unlike DOGE, LBRETT has built-in utility: it leverages Ethereum’s Layer-2 environment to deliver faster, lower-cost transactions, plus features like gamified staking, NFT tie-ins, liquidity incentives, and a capped supply of 10 billion tokens, which introduces scarcity and upside leverage. If DOGE is riding on community and momentum, LBRETT adds utility and tokenomics that reward early backers.

If LBRETT rises to $1.00 from its current presale price of $0.0058, that’s over 17,100% upside—a multiple DOGE would struggle to match at its current conditions. Even more conservative targets like $0.10–$0.20 represent huge returns. For traders who believe meme coins can evolve into utility tokens, LBRETT checks many boxes that DOGE currently can’t.

Conclusion

Dogecoin remains one of the heavyweights in the meme scene, boasting high visibility, decent liquidity, and real speculative momentum . But with signs of retracement and structural limitations, its path to $0.50+ looks challenging without more catalysts.

That’s where Layer Brett enters the spotlight as a serious candidate for the next 100x meme coin. With its low entry price, huge staking rewards, capped supply, and utility baked in, LBRETT may just be the better long-term bet for those chasing explosive gains.

