Dogecoin Price Prediction: Institutional Wallets Load Up Big – Is $0.50 by September Now In Sight?

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Institutional Wallets Load Up Big – Is $0.50 by September Now In Sight?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin is back on the radar after a massive Monday rally pushed its price past key resistance. As other meme tokens fade, DOGE’s bullish structure is giving investors fresh hope. Meanwhile, early investors searching for the best crypto to buy now are starting to explore new options like Remittix (RTX), which has already raised over $17 million from the sale of more than 564 million tokens.

DOGE Breaks Key Levels With $6.2B Trading Volume

Dogecoin price updates show it surged to $0.28, the highest point since mid-February. The move happened during a 24-hour trading volume explosion, reaching over $6.2 billion. DOGE has now cleared its double-bottom neckline at $0.2595, a bullish signal that often points to even higher prices ahead.

Short-term pullbacks have hit the market this week, with DOGE dipping to $0.248. But analysts from TradingShot and Alpha Crypto Signal agree that Dogecoin is forming strong technical patterns, including a rounding bottom and bullish megaphone. These patterns suggest DOGE may be gearing up for another leg upward, possibly to retest the $0.30 zone and beyond.

source: TradingShot on TradingView

Ethereum Dip Could Benefit Dogecoin and Meme Coins

New Ethereum price updates show ETH pulling back from recent highs, trading just under $3,620. That could push some traders toward high-upside altcoins. Dogecoin still stands out among meme tokens for its active community, strong liquidity, and whale backing. It continues to trend in crypto forums as one of the top crypto under $1 to watch.

Even with the broader altcoin market facing liquidation pressure, DOGE’s chart still favors bulls, especially if Bitcoin holds its range. DOGE may benefit from the current search for the next 100x crypto as traders take profits from ETH and rotate into meme plays with stronger technicals.

Remittix Quietly Becomes The New Star Of PayFi

As crypto with real utility gains attention, Remittix is making major moves of its own. Built for instant, cross-border payments, the project has raised over $17 million and now gears up for its next big milestone: the beta launch of the Remittix Wallet on September 15, 2025.

Here’s why Remittix is trending alongside DOGE:

Full-featured wallet beta drops September 15

Over 564 million RTX tokens already sold

Q3 product launch includes staking and bonus rewards

50% bonus for new buyers, still active

Real-world use case: Supports instant payments for gig workers in 100+ countries

Community building fast thanks to $250K giveaway and growing social presence

Remittix is being tipped by analysts as the next big crypto launch in the PayFi space. The token is also emerging as a low gas fee crypto project that rivals established altcoins.

Final Thoughts: DOGE and RTX Could Both See Major Gains

Dogecoin has the technical setup, whale support, and momentum to potentially reach $0.50 in the coming weeks. But while DOGE is well-known, newer tokens like Remittix are showing serious upside with real payment use cases and strong tokenomics.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az