Brazil basketball legend Oscar Schmidt dies at 68

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oscar Schmidt, the Basketball Hall of Famer known in Brazil as the “Holy Hand,” has died at the age of 68, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Schmidt's family said in a statement that he fought a brain tumor for 15 years "with courage, dignity and resilience ... while remaining a role model of determination, generosity and love of life."

"Oscar leaves a legacy that transcends sport and inspires generations of athletes and admirers in Brazil and worldwide."

Earlier, Hospital e Maternidade Municipal Santa Ana in the city of Santana de Parnaiba, outside metropolis Sao Paulo, said Schmidt's family requested privacy without elaborating.

Schmidt never played in the NBA but he's beloved in Brazil for committing to the national team for 19 years and becoming one of the most prolific scorers in basketball history. He also starred in a historic win against the United States in the final of the 1987 Pan American Games.

"The biggest player of Brazilian basketball history bids farewell as an absolute symbol of sport, the holder of a trajectory that redefined the boundaries of what was possible in a court," the Brazil Basketball Confederation said in a statement. "His death closes an era. But his greatness remains."

Schmidt began his professional career in 1974 and most of it was at home and in Italy, where he became a childhood idol of future great Kobe Bryant.

In 1984, the NBA's New Jersey Nets drafted Schmidt in the sixth round and he trained with them but declined a contract. At the time, NBA players were not allowed to play for national teams. Schmidt said he had no regrets at a hall of fame induction.

"I was the choice [No.] 144," he said. His idol Larry Bird laughed next to him. "They came to offer me a no-cut contract to play for the New Jersey Nets. I said thank you very much but if I play one game here I will never again play for my national team.

"Three years later we beat the Americans here in the U.S. Sorry, that was the greatest thing I did in basketball."

Portland Trail Blazers coach Tiago Splitter and NBA champion Anderson Varejao, two Brazilians in the league, mourned Schmidt on their social media channels.

Standing 6-foot-8, Schmidt was a keen 3-point shooter in the 1980s when many coaches advised against it. That earned him the nickname "Mão Santa" (Holy Hand). Schmidt didn't believe he was worthy of the tag.

"I don't have a holy hand. I have a trained hand," he used to say in interviews.

Schmidt debuted for Brazil at 19 in 1977 and made 326 appearances, averaging 23.6 points per game.

He played in a record-tying five Olympics and four World Cups. He's the all-time leading scorer in both tournaments. He still has seven of the 10 highest scoring games in Olympic history and he holds the single-game records for points scored in the Olympics (55 vs. Spain in 1988) and World Cup (52 vs. Australia in 1990).

"More than results and medals, Oscar represented values that define the Olympic spirit; dedication, resilience and respect to the opponents," Brazil's Olympic committee said in a statement.

The 1987 Pan Am Games victory in Indianapolis marked the first time a U.S. team lost a major international tournament on home soil. Brazil won 120-115 and Schmidt led with 46 points.

Schmidt retired in 2003 at 45. He passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to be the unofficial all-time highest scorer and his known tally of 49,737 points for club and country was eclipsed by LeBron James in 2024.

"For decades, he united the country around the courts with unforgettable shots and indisputable leadership," Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on social media. "His dedication elevated the name of the country and made him an inspiration for generations of athletes and sports lovers."

Schmidt was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2010, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, and the Italian Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

After retirement, Schmidt became one of his country's most popular motivational speakers. He often talked about his battle with the brain tumor diagnosed in 2011, his love for Brazil and basketball.

Schmidt is survived by his wife Maria Cristina Victorino, whom he married in 1981, and two children. One of them, Filipe, spoke about his father's death on social media.

"Now you rest in peace, dad. You are in the hall of fame of life," he said.

News.Az