Three injured in shooting at Triangle Town Center in Raleigh, NC - VIDEO

Three injured in shooting at Triangle Town Center in Raleigh, NC - VIDEO

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Three people were shot Friday afternoon at Triangle Town Center in Raleigh after a confrontation between two groups escalated, police said.

Authorities responded to the incident at the shopping mall, where the shooting occurred following an exchange of words that led to a fight, according to Raleigh Police Lt. David Davis, News.Az reports, citing WRAL News.

The three victims were transported to the hospital, and police said their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Investigators determined that all of the victims were connected to the groups involved, and no bystanders were struck.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene, while the suspects fled the area. Local media outlet WRAL News reported that one of the victims is 17 years old.

Following the incident, the mall was closed for the remainder of Friday.

The mall was cleared around 6 p.m. Law enforcement members were searching an apartment complex property near the mall for suspects. There have been no arrests made.

Several ambulances were seen outside the building. Emergency teams were seen walking into the mall with medical equipment. At least one entrance to the mall was blocked off.

🇺🇸 Two People Shot at Triangle Town Center Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina; Non-Life-Threatening Injuries Reported pic.twitter.com/4I1CzHKBmh — World In Last 24hrs (@world24x7hr) April 17, 2026

News.Az