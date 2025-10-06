Dogecoin price prediction: Remittix sets new crypto records after raising over $26.9M in record time

Dogecoin is still a popular memecoin that has a well-known name, but emerging presales like Remittix (RTX) are redirecting investor attention towards use-cases projects. Remittix, with a token value of $0.1130 per token, has already attracted more than 40,000 early adopters.

Its rapid adoption is indicative of the growing inclination for early-stage investment in crypto, while leading coins like Dogecoin still enjoy strong community support and market recognition.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/10/2-3519515770.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

Dogecoin Price Momentum and Market Activity

Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.2574, up by 7.36% in the past 24 hours. The coin's market capitalization sits at $38.91 billion, and day-to-day trading volume has risen to $3.53 billion, a 66.36% increase. These figures place DOGE in good standing regarding usage and liquidity within trading and tipping applications.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/10/4-7039031544.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

Investors following Dogecoin price prediction are increasingly investigating projects with utility-based models. It is for this reason that comparisons with tokens such as Remittix are on the rise, as both highlight how crypto can provide real value above speculation.

Remittix Presale Spawns Global Interest

Remittix (RTX) is currently one of the best crypto presales for 2025, having collected more than $26.9 million and selling more than 673.8 million tokens. In contrast to memecoins, Remittix offers clear utility: instant cryptocurrency deposits into bank accounts across over 30 countries. Being a cross-chain DeFi project, RTX reduces transaction costs for freelancers, businesses, and remitters.

Key features driving adoption:

Audited by CertiK and #1 pre-launch token ranking

Future listings on BitMart and LBank

Live beta launch of Remittix Wallet

$250,000 community sweepstakes to build momentum

These launches demonstrate how Remittix is building credibility and providing actual crypto solutions in the real world.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/10/3-5279273658.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

Building Credibility With Security and Listings

Security is paramount to Remittix's success. Total CertiK auditing guarantees investors of the security of the project, and being ranked #1 pre-launch token establishes credibility in a market that is overall cynical towards early-stage tokens.

Centralized listings in the future on BitMart and LBank will enhance liquidity and global accessibility, putting RTX among other leading crypto under $1 and high-growing presales.

As Dogecoin continues to continue with market demand and social popularity, investors also seek high-growth, utility-oriented projects. Remittix's combination of world-applicability, security certification, and presale traction makes it one of the best DeFi projects of 2025.

With more than 40,000 early adopters and growing global reach, RTX shows the emerging market preference for crypto that solves real-world financial problems.

