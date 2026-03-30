12 tons of KitKat stolen as meme coin surges

A truck carrying over 413,000 KitKat bars vanished while en route from Italy to Poland, according to Nestlé, the Swiss food giant behind the brand. The shipment, intended for distribution across Europe ahead of Easter, has yet to be recovered, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Regarding recent press coverage pic.twitter.com/Huh4EnFV2J — KITKAT (@KITKAT) March 29, 2026

Nestlé said in a statement that “the vehicle and its load are still nowhere to be found,” adding that the stolen products could appear in unofficial sales channels.

The company noted that each bar carries unique batch codes, allowing authorities to trace the shipment if it resurfaces. While acknowledging the unusual nature of the case, Nestlé warned that cargo theft is becoming a growing concern across Europe.

The incident highlights a broader trend. Cargo theft across Europe has surged in recent years, with tens of thousands of cases annually and billions of dollars in losses.

Trucks are the primary targets, often hit by organized groups capable of executing large-scale operations. In this case, an entire shipment—worth hundreds of thousands of individual products—disappeared without a trace.

The theft occurred just before Easter, one of the busiest periods for chocolate sales, making the disappearance even more unusual.

The shipment reportedly included a new range of KitKat products intended for the European market, adding commercial significance to the loss.

As the story gained traction, a meme token named after KitKat on the Solana network saw explosive gains.

According to market trackers, the coin surged more than 2,000% within hours, driven purely by online hype and its coincidental link to the headline-grabbing theft.

The token has no connection to Nestlé or the missing shipment, but its timing and branding fueled speculative trading activity.

Despite the rapid rise, such meme coins remain highly volatile and speculative. Their value is often driven by social media trends rather than real-world fundamentals, meaning prices can drop just as quickly as they rise.

For now, the missing truck of KitKat bars remains unaccounted for, while its strange aftershock continues to ripple through both retail and crypto markets.