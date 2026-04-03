Bitcoin fees hit 6-year low as market nears turning point

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Bitcoin is showing unusual on-chain signals as transaction fees fall to their lowest level in six years, raising questions about whether the market is approaching a potential turning point.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading near $66,000 after a recent weekly decline, with pressure building from tighter macroeconomic conditions and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty affecting risk assets, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On-chain data suggests a clear drop in network activity. Bitcoin transaction fees, measured in USD, have fallen to levels not seen since 2022—periods that previously preceded major price recoveries.

Lower fees typically indicate reduced demand on the blockchain, meaning fewer users are actively sending transactions or competing for block space.

Analysts say this often reflects a “cooling phase” in market activity, where traders step back and volatility temporarily declines.

The Bitcoin Fund Flow Ratio, which measures exchange-related activity against overall network usage, is currently at a historically significant level around 0.065.

This range has previously acted as a turning point zone in past market cycles, including periods in 2017–2018, 2019, 2020, and 2023, where price stabilization often occurred before rebounds.

However, analysts caution that the signal is not definitive. A further decline in the ratio could indicate continued distribution and renewed selling pressure.

Despite some stabilization signals, broader market participation remains limited.

Spot market data shows relatively weak inflows and outflows in recent days, suggesting that neither strong buying nor heavy selling is dominating the market.

Recent figures indicate a mix of mild distribution and low liquidity, with short-term selling pressure slightly outweighing inflows.

The combination of low fees, muted exchange activity, and weak capital inflows presents a mixed outlook.

On one hand, these conditions have historically appeared near market bottoms, suggesting a possible rebound if demand returns.

On the other hand, analysts warn that without fresh capital inflows and stronger buying momentum, any recovery in Bitcoin may remain limited or delayed.

For now, the market appears to be in a “wait-and-see” phase—where direction will depend heavily on whether investor participation returns in the coming weeks.

News.Az