Dogecoin price prediction; Shiba Inu news & top trending crypto presale Remittix tops $26.3 million raised

Dogecoin Price and Shiba Inu are currently two of the most recognized meme coins out there, both having loyal fan bases and sustained media attention. Both continue to be popular retail trader entry points, although price dynamics underscore the volatility of meme-based tokens.

In contrast, new projects like Remittix (RTX) are also gaining traction for their focus on functional real-world applications and cross-border settlements. Given the RTX presale of more than $26.3 million, investors are keenly waiting as the token positions itself among the best crypto presales for 2025.

Dogecoin Price Analysis

Dogecoin continues to show resilience despite the larger market oscillations. The Dogecoin Price currently stands at $0.2665, a 0.72% increase in the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $40.24 billion, a reflection of ongoing community popularity and mass acceptance.

However, trading volume on a daily basis has dropped to $1.7 billion, down 37.38%, which suggests short-term momentum has been lost. However, Dogecoin remains one of the most prominent names in crypto discourse and continues to be held as one of the premier meme coins to watch.

Shiba Inu Market Update

And aside from Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu Coin is also one of the most prominent headlines in meme coin news. The current Shiba Inu Price is $0.00001288 supported by a market cap of $7.59 billion. The most recent data shows a trading volume of $146.25 million, down by 17.77%, which means that market activity has gone down.

This notwithstanding, Shiba Inu News remains as the project community promotes adoption and continued development in the ecosystem. Investors still wonder whether SHIB Price will be able to repeat its past breakout pace, or whether newer coins with lower gas prices and DeFi opportunities may be the headliner.

Remittix Surges to a Top Crypto Presale

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin price sit firmly within the meme coin space, while Remittix is creating buzz due to its utility payment applications. Having already set the presale token price at $0.1130 RTX has raised over $26.3 million at present, with 668 million tokens sold during its presale.

The project has already achieved future listings on BitMart and LBank following reaching significant milestones of $20 million and $22 million raised. In addition, the Remittix wallet is already undergoing beta testing, pointing to development alignment with investor appetites.

Most compelling is the endorsement of Remittix DeFi by CertiK, which has audited the team in its entirety and rated RTX as the #1 pre-launch token. This recognition confers credibility and puts Remittix on the list of top-presale 2025 candidates. The project also launched a referral program to reward users with 15% in USDT for presale referrals, and a $250,000 giveaway to encourage early community developers.

Why Remittix is Unique

Certik audited and ranked #1 pre-launch token

Over $26.3M raised during presale with 668M+ tokens sold

Low gas cost cryptocurrency for global payments

CEX listings announced with BitMart and LBank

$250,000 Remittix giveaway driving community growth

Dogecoin Price and Shiba Inu illustrate the way meme coins continue to be responsible for driving interest in the crypto universe, though their further development might depend on remaining strong community support.

In the meantime, Remittix illustrates that investor focus is shifting toward crypto with real use, particularly projects offering quick and fee-less payments. With a vetted team, exchange listings in place, and growing presale traction, RTX is becoming a new altcoin watch in 2025.

News.Az