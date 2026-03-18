How Google’s AI tool is challenging Figma

How Google’s AI tool is challenging Figma

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Figma shares fell nearly 9% on Wednesday after Google Labs introduced new features for its AI powered design platform, Stitch.

The updated tool allows users to create detailed user interface designs directly from text descriptions, raising concerns it could compete with Figma’s core products, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

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Google said the platform can generate designs, build interactive prototypes and even respond to voice commands, reducing the need for traditional design workflows.

The system also includes tools to analyse projects, manage multiple design ideas and integrate with external development platforms.

Investors reacted to the announcement by pushing Figma’s shares lower, reflecting fears that rapid advances in AI could disrupt established design software providers.

News.Az