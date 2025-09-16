Dogecoin price reaches $0.30; ss Pepe investors back real utility cryptos like $RTX for maximum gains In 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin's price has once again made headlines after surging to $0.30. The price surge is a testament to the token's resilience despite facing heavy competition from newer tokens.

While the rally excites the market, many investors, particularly Pepe (PEPE) holders, are diversifying into utility-driven projects such as Remittix (RTX). Pepe whales believe utility-driven projects are the best investment pick for 2025, and RTX is the best option.

Is RTX truly capable of delivering higher gains than DOGE and PEPE? Let's find out.

Dogecoin Price Surge Sparks Investor Excitement

Dogecoin’s price surge to $0.30 signals returning investors’ interest and confidence.

Earlier today, in his analysis, Ali Martinez stated that $DOGE is still in the BUY zone, and this bullish breakout will melt faces.

Source: Ali_chart via X.

Nevertheless, some analysts still believe that Dogecoin is highly speculative, with no (or few) fundamental upgrades to the blockchain. Rather than betting on hype and speculation, they will invest in Remittix (RTX).

Pepe Investors Shift Towards Utility Tokens

Pepecoin was launched in 2023 during the meme coin resurgence. The token was backed by its community, saw massive adoption, and was one of the top crypto gainers of the year.

A few years later, PEPE's momentum seems to have waned, and its investors are diversifying into a utility-driven PayFi solution called Remittix. This diversification reveals a broader trend in 2025: the diversification of meme coin profits into utility-driven projects.

And with the increasing demand for crypto payments globally, Remittix (RTX) is the best pick for maximum gains in 2025

Why Remittix ($RTX) Is Gaining Investor Attention

Remittix combines finance and blockchain to solve a $19 trillion gap in payments and remittances.

Remittix (RTX) facilitates crypto-to-fiat transactions in over 30 countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.

It also offers a referral program where users earn a 15% bonus on their referee's presale purchase in USDT. Rewards are instantly claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard for withdrawal or reinvestment.

Remittix highlights:

A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.

Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.RTX is built for adoption with a sustainable roadmap, not speculation like DOGE and PEPE.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az