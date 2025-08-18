Dogecoin price staggers around $0.20-$0.25, Elons Doge holders back new SocialFi presale Coldware

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coldware (COLD) is quickly emerging as the SocialFi project to watch, drawing interest from retail and whale investors alike — including those who have traditionally backed meme titans like Dogecoin (DOGE).

While Dogecoin’s price has been fluctuating between $0.20 and $0.25 in recent weeks, the buzz around Coldware (COLD)’s hardware-integrated blockchain model is shifting attention toward a new wave of Web3 adoption.

Coldware (COLD) delivers the missing utility layer

Coldware (COLD) isn’t positioning itself as another meme coin; instead, it’s fusing blockchain, hardware, and creator economy incentives into one native ecosystem. Its flagship mobile devices feature built-in non-custodial wallets, SocialFi platforms, and tokenized engagement mechanics. Users can earn, trade, tip creators, and join DAOs directly from their phone’s operating system, without reliance on centralized intermediaries. This device-native integration has the potential to compress adoption timelines and bring millions into active Web3 participation without a steep learning curve.

Dogecoin holds its ground — But momentum slows

As of mid-August 2025, Dogecoin trades near $0.23, with price swings reflecting mixed sentiment. In Pakistan, DOGE is priced at PKR 65.51, down from previous highs, yet the USD rate has edged higher. Despite ongoing retail enthusiasm and Elon Musk’s continued endorsement, Dogecoin has been moving sideways. The asset still boasts a massive, loyal community, but investors are increasingly diversifying into tokens with fresh narratives and untapped upside.

Why Dogecoin whales are watching Coldware

Longtime DOGE holders — many of whom have profited heavily during past meme coin rallies — are now targeting Coldware’s presale as a high-upside hedge. At a sub-$0.01 entry point, the risk/reward ratio is compelling. History shows that when early capital from large meme communities shifts toward new technology-driven projects, the adoption curve can steepen dramatically. Coldware (COLD) could follow this trajectory if it secures critical early hardware adoption and builds a strong creator network.

Meme energy meets real-world tech

Coldware’s appeal to Dogecoin holders is clear: it combines the viral energy of meme culture with tangible, real-world tech products. Unlike purely speculative meme plays, Coldware’s ecosystem is tied to a physical device that functions as a gateway to DeFi, NFT markets, and SocialFi platforms. This creates a direct feedback loop — more devices sold means more network participants, more token utility, and greater demand for COLD.

The 2025 growth equation

If Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to trade in the $0.20–$0.25 range while Coldware’s presale accelerates, the latter could deliver percentage gains that dwarf DOGE’s near-term upside. By bridging meme culture with genuine Web3 utility, Coldware (COLD) is in a position to attract both speculative traders and long-term ecosystem builders. With SocialFi adoption still in its infancy, early movers could be well-positioned for outsized returns once devices hit the market.

Conclusion

Dogecoin remains a cultural icon in crypto, but its current price action suggests limited short-term breakout potential. Coldware (COLD), on the other hand, offers a fresh narrative backed by real utility and an aggressive presale trajectory. For DOGE holders seeking the next big wave, Coldware’s SocialFi-powered mobile ecosystem could be the logical next frontier.

For more information on the Coldware (COLD) Presale:

Visit Coldware (COLD)

Join and become a community member:

https://t.me/coldwarenetwork

https://x.com/ColdwareNetwork

News.Az