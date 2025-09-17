Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Layer Brett tipped by experts as the best meme coin investment to make in September

What does it take for a meme coin to be considered one of the best investments in September? For some, it’s the charm of a loyal community that rallies around every price swing. For others, it’s about seeing a fresh project that blends culture with real blockchain utility. In today’s market, both elements matter more than ever.

Veterans like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to dominate headlines, but the spotlight is shifting. Layer Brett, a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is raising eyebrows with its presale success and high-yield staking model. Experts believe it could reshape the conversation about meme coins and even factor into broader Ethereum price prediction discussions.

Dogecoin: From internet joke to Wall Street listing

Wall Street is gearing up to launch its first Dogecoin ETF this Thursday, a milestone that puts the internet’s favorite meme coin alongside giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

For a token that started as a lighthearted joke in 2013, this leap into the world of traditional finance shows just how far DOGE has come. The listing is sparking excitement across crypto and Wall Street alike, cementing its status as the original meme coin with staying power.

The timing couldn’t be better. Institutional buyers are reportedly lining up to scoop up around 5% of DOGE’s circulating supply, signaling strong demand. Meanwhile, the Fed’s expected rate cuts are opening the doors for risk-on assets. Together, these catalysts could give Dogecoin the push it needs to stage its next major rally.

Shiba Inu: Shibaswap goes multi-chain

ShibaSwap, the exchange behind the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has rolled out a big upgrade with multi chain swaps. Traders can now move tokens across 17 blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum and Base. The update brings more liquidity, smoother transactions and a better user experience, strengthening SHIB’s place in DeFi.

Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, Lucie, says the upgrade expands ShibaSwap with unified liquidity, smarter routing, and a sleeker interface. Analysts see potential for higher TVL, stronger liquidity, and greater visibility for SHIB in DeFi.

Layer Brett: Not just hype, but horsepower

Enter Layer Brett, the newcomer shaking up the meme coin space. This isn’t just another joke token, it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 solution designed for real speed and ultra-low fees. With transactions costing as little as $0.0001, Layer Brett offers a functional advantage that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu can’t match. Its design directly addresses blockchain scalability, giving it a practical edge wrapped in meme culture.

Layer Brett is fully interoperable and will introduce bridging solutions to allow assets and data to move across chains seamlessly. Decentralized and self-custodial, it requires no KYC, giving users full control of their assets.

Momentum around Layer Brett is undeniable. The presale has already surpassed $3.6M in funding, drawing attention from across the crypto world. With its capped 10 billion token supply and strong early traction, many see it as a low cap crypto gem. Some analysts even suggest Layer Brett could rival legacy tokens in the long run, a bold claim that echoes through the wider crypto market.

Conclusion: The future of meme coins

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain pillars of meme coin culture, each with their unique strengths. But Layer Brett brings something new to the table, utility fused with meme energy. Its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, high staking rewards, and ongoing presale make it a compelling option for those seeking the next breakout star.

While no crypto guarantees returns, the excitement around Layer Brett suggests it could be one of the strongest contenders this season. For anyone watching Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or thinking about Ethereum price prediction trends, $LBRETT might just be the meme coin to watch.

