‘Euphoria’ officially ends after Season 3, HBO confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

After seven years, three seasons, and a total of 26 episodes, “Euphoria” has officially come to an end.

Sam Levinson — the HBO series’ creator, writer, and director — announced the conclusion on Popcast, the New York Times music podcast, during a conversation with hosts Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica. HBO later confirmed Levinson’s announcement to Variety, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

As a result, the Season 3 finale, titled “In God We Trust,” also serves as the show’s series finale. Readers can refer to Variety’s recap of the episode, as well as interviews with supporting actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and guest star Colman Domingo.

The ending was not entirely unexpected. Series lead Zendaya had previously stated in interviews that she believed the show would conclude after its third season. Even before that, it had long been understood within industry circles that the HBO drama would not continue. A four-year gap separated Seasons 2 and 3, during which Zendaya and several other cast members became major Hollywood stars with packed schedules due to blockbuster film commitments.

Because of these factors and others, production on Season 3 faced significant delays, as reported by Variety in 2024. In a pre-season interview with Coscarelli, Levinson said he tends to write “every season like it’s the last,” and was hesitant when asked about the possibility of a fourth season.

“I don’t know,” Levinson said. “As of right now, all I want to do is hang out with my wife and kids and read some Elmore Leonard and watch ‘Mrs. Miniver’ again.”

“Euphoria,” per the official logline, followed “a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.” In Season 3, after a time jump, they “wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption and the problem of evil.”

Along with Zendaya, the cast included Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace and Colman Domingo. Sam Levinson created the series and served as executive producer alongside Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon.

News.Az