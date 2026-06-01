Samsung and LG shares surge ahead of Nvidia CEO meetings

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Shares of South Korea’s top tech conglomerates surged on Monday as anticipation mounted over upcoming meetings between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Korean business leaders, sparking immense optimism for new partnerships in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Adding fuel to the market rally, fresh government data revealed that South Korea’s semiconductor exports skyrocketed to a historic high for the month, driven by global AI infrastructure demands. The chip boom propelled the country’s total outbound shipments to their sharpest increase in over forty years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Jensen Huang is scheduled to travel to South Korea later this week for a series of high-level huddles, including a closed-door session with LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

The dealmaking will kick off even earlier in the week at the COMPUTEX trade show in Taipei, where Nvidia is hosting an exclusive "Korean Partner Night." The high-profile event will bring Huang face-to-face with top-tier executives from memory titans Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, alongside other prominent supply chain partners.

"Jensen's visit to Korea has a major implication. Nvidia needs Korea," noted Jeff Kim, an industry analyst at KB Securities, highlighting Nvidia's reliance on East Asian hardware to sustain its AI dominance.

Samsung and LG Lead the Market Surge

The high-stakes corporate itinerary triggered an aggressive buying frenzy across the Seoul stock exchange:

Samsung Electronics: Shares skyrocketed 9.5%, comfortably pushing the tech giant's total market capitalization past the historic 2,000 trillion won ($1.32 trillion) milestone.

LG Electronics: Traditionally known for home appliances and televisions, LG saw its stock price launch 28% higher as investors bet heavily on the company's aggressive pivot into AI-driven consumer and industrial robotics.

Shifting the High-Bandwidth Memory Leaderboard

The massive market rally also follows a major technological breakthrough from Samsung. The company announced on Friday that it has officially begun shipping early samples of its latest generation High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) chips to key clients—including Nvidia.

HBM chips are a critical component needed to process complex data sets inside advanced AI data centers. Historically, Samsung has traded at a market discount compared to its domestic rival SK Hynix, which held an early lead in the HBM supply chain. However, market analysts point out that Samsung's accelerated rollout of its newest version is successfully closing the competitive gap and restoring deep investor confidence.

News.Az