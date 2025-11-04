Doha hosts UN social summit amid growing calls for action on equality

+ ↺ − 16 px

This week, Doha is hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development, bringing together world leaders, experts, and youth to address issues like poverty, inequality, and the future of work.

Doha is hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development this week, the first time a UN gathering of this scale has taken place outside New York or Geneva, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

The summit runs from 4–6 November and is bringing together more than 8,000 participants, ranging from heads of state and government to senior UN officials, civil society networks, youth groups, academia and the private sector.

The aim is to set a credible new roadmap for reducing poverty, strengthening social protection, ensuring inclusive growth and responding to rapid technological and environmental disruption.

The meeting also marks 30 years since the first World Summit for Social Development was held in Copenhagen in 1995.

News.Az