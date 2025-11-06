Doha summit concludes with call to turn social pledges into action

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha concluded with calls for swift action on commitments, urging countries to ensure the Doha Political Declaration leads to measurable progress on poverty reduction, decent work, and social inclusion.

Speaking at the closing press conference, President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock said the Summit marked a “deliberate shift” from identifying gaps to acting on proven solutions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Copenhagen taught us 30 years ago that social development and inclusion are essential for strong societies,” she said. “We promised to leave no one behind. Social development is not a ‘nice to have’ nor an act of charity. It is in the self-interest of every country.”

She warned that hunger and poverty today are not caused by scarcity, but by conflict, inequality and political failures, stressing: “One of the biggest problems is not money as such. It is rather how it is invested.”

More than 40 Heads of State and Government, over 230 ministers and senior officials, and nearly 14,000 attendees took part in the Summit.

Alongside the formal plenary and roundtable discussions, more than 250 “solution sessions” were held to exchange practical approaches to expanding social protection, improving access to healthcare and education, and supporting work that provides dignity.

