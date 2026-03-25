Iran warns it could open new front at Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Iran warns it could open new front at Bab el-Mandeb Strait

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Iran could open a new front in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if attacks target its territory or islands, according to an unnamed military source affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), News.Az reports, citing Tasnim news agency.

The source warned, “If the Americans intend to take action regarding the Strait of Hormuz, they should be careful not to add another strait to their challenges… Iran is fully prepared to escalate the situation.”

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait has already seen tensions due to attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi forces on ships in the area.

News.Az