Barcelona crush Real Madrid 6-2 in Women's Champions League

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Barcelona are on the verge of a record-extending eighth consecutive Women’s Champions League semifinal after a dominant 6-2 first-leg win over Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

Ewa Pajor scored twice, with additional goals from Esmee Brugts, Irene Paredes, Vicky López, and a late penalty from Alexia Putellas sealing a commanding victory for Barça, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Real Madrid, who have now lost 22 of their 23 all-time Clásico meetings, managed two goals from Linda Caicedo but could not prevent a heavy defeat ahead of the quarterfinal second leg in Barcelona next Thursday.

Barcelona struck early, netting two goals within the first 13 minutes. Putellas set up Pajor to finish into an empty net, followed by Brugts’ header from López’s cross, which hit the post before going in. Caicedo pulled one back for Madrid, but Paredes restored Barcelona’s two-goal lead with a header from Claudia Pina’s corner before halftime.

The second half saw Barça dominate further, with Pajor scoring again and López adding a fifth goal, assisted by Caroline Graham Hansen. Caicedo’s second provided a brief spark for Madrid, but Putellas’ late penalty confirmed Barcelona’s emphatic win.

News.Az