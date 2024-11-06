Dollar reaches one-year high

+ ↺ − 16 px

The dollar surged to its strongest level in a year as Donald Trump gained ground in the US presidential race, sparking a sharp increase in Treasury yields amid speculation that his policies would keep US interest rates elevated.

The rise in bond yields promised to pull cash into the US as investors seize on the higher payouts, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg. The dollar surged against all of its major counterparts, sending the Bloomberg index to its highest since November 2023, with Trump projected as the winner in two battleground states.The currency’s gain came on the back of a building bond-market selloff as traders re-calibrated the odds of what has been a neck-and-neck race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump has promised to cut taxes and slap large tariffs on imports, which would fan inflation pressures and likely slow the pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cuts.“Trump’s plan for tariffs and taxes should result in higher inflation and higher deficits and that should mean higher long end rates,” said Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Investment Management.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 1.7%, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were higher by 16 basis points at 4.43%. The surge in the greenback sent currency peers around the world sliding, with the euro, yen, Australian dollar and Swiss franc all weaker by at least 1%. Losses in the Mexican peso hit the 3% mark.The close contest has elevated volatility in markets, where hedge funds and other traders plowed into so-called Trump trades — like betting against US bonds or the Mexican peso — for much of October before dialing the back this week as Harris posted some strong showings in opinion polls.

News.Az