EU warns of catastrophic impact if Hormuz remains closed

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EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas has warned that the consequences for Europe and the wider world would be catastrophic if freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is not restored.

He added that the EU is currently working to identify alternative sources of jet fuel, including supplies from the United States, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

His comments were made as EU transport ministers convened an emergency videoconference on Tuesday in response to the developing crisis.

The commissioner also stated that there is “no indication today that there will be widespread flight cancellations in the coming weeks or months,” and emphasized that there is “no need to intervene at this point in how people live, work or travel.”

The warning comes amid growing pressure on European airports, which are facing severe jet fuel shortages.

News.Az