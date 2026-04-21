Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures gain as Apple CEO exit, Iran talks in focus

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US stock futures climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed tentative signs of progress toward potential US-Iran truce negotiations alongside leadership changes at Apple (AAPL).

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) led gains, rising 0.6%, while S&P 500 (ES=F) futures increased 0.3%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) futures also moved up 0.4%, following modest losses in the previous Wall Street session.

Sentiment improved after President Trump said US negotiators are prepared to travel to Pakistan to resume discussions. He also indicated that Washington does not plan to extend its temporary ceasefire with Iran, which is scheduled to expire late Wednesday.

Markets are closely watching whether Iranian officials will agree to participate in talks, after Tehran signaled reluctance to engage. Oil prices declined on expectations that both sides are preparing negotiating teams.

Separately, investors are reacting to a major leadership change at Apple, where CEO Tim Cook is set to step down and be replaced by hardware engineering chief John Ternus. Apple shares fell 0.5% in premarket trading following the announcement late Monday.

Attention is also turning to the upcoming Senate confirmation hearing for Kevin Warsh, scheduled for Tuesday morning. In prepared remarks, the Federal Reserve chair nominee suggested that tensions between the Trump administration and the central bank may be easing, though he avoided firm statements on the interest rate outlook.

On the economic calendar, March retail sales data due later in the day will provide insight into consumer activity amid escalating Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, earnings from United Airlines (UAL) will be closely watched for signs of pressure from rising fuel costs linked to the conflict.

News.Az