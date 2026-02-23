Domino’s beats US sales estimates as discounts drive demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Domino's Pizza beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter U.S. same-store sales on Monday, as aggressive discounting and new menu offerings helped attract budget-conscious customers.

U.S. same-store sales rose 3.7% in the quarter ended December 28, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 3.47%, according to LSEG data. Shares of the pizza chain jumped about 5% in premarket trading following the results, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company has leaned heavily on value-driven promotions, including the relaunch of its “Best Deal Ever” priced at $9.99, while also introducing new products such as Parmesan-stuffed crust pizza to drive demand.

As rising food and household costs push consumers, particularly lower-income households, to cut back on dining out, Domino’s and other fast-food chains have ramped up promotions to maintain traffic.

Domino’s also benefited from expanded partnerships with online delivery platforms, including DoorDash, which helped broaden its customer reach.

Looking ahead, Chief Executive Russell Weiner said the company expects to gain market share in the growing U.S. quick-service pizza segment in 2026.

Internationally, same-store sales increased 0.7%, falling short of estimates for a 1.03% rise, weighed down by softer demand and intense competition in markets such as Australia and Japan.

Competition for value-focused customers has intensified globally, with rivals including McDonald's and Yum Brands rolling out low-priced meal deals, while higher-end chains such as Chipotle Mexican Grill reported weaker sales.

Domino’s posted quarterly diluted earnings of $5.35 per share, up from $4.89 a year earlier, but slightly below analysts’ forecast of $5.37.

News.Az