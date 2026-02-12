Italy probes P&G over alleged misleading epilator ads

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Procter & Gamble over advertising claims linked to a Braun hair removal device, citing concerns that the marketing may mislead consumers.

The regulator said adverts for the Braun Skin i-Expert epilator suggested users could remain free of body hair for up to two years, a claim authorities believe may be exaggerated and not sufficiently supported by evidence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The probe will examine whether the U.S.-based consumer goods giant breached advertising standards by overstating the product’s long-term effectiveness.

Procter & Gamble has not yet publicly detailed its response to the investigation. Cases of this type can lead to fines or requirements to change marketing practices if regulators determine that consumers were misled.

The investigation highlights increasing scrutiny by European regulators over advertising claims in the beauty and personal care sector, particularly for high-tech cosmetic and grooming devices.

News.Az