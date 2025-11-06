Donald Trump hints at possible visit to India next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and indicated that he might visit India next year as the two nations continue their trade talks.

Speaking to reporters at the White House after announcing a move to reduce the prices of weight loss drugs, Trump said his conversations with PM Modi were progressing smoothly. He also reiterated his personal rapport with the prime minister, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"He (PM Modi) largely stopped buying from Russia. And he is a friend of mine, and we speak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great man. He is a friend of mine, and we speak and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out, I will go... Prime Minister Modi is a great man and I will be going," Trump said.

