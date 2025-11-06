Orban arrives in Washington for talks with Trump on Ukraine war

Orban arrives in Washington for talks with Trump on Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Washington to meet US President Donald Trump, with the war in Ukraine expected to be a key topic of discussion.

Before his departure, Orban said that Trump’s return to office had opened “new perspectives” in Hungarian–American relations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The first ten months of this year were about correcting everything Hungary and Hungarian-American relations suffered under the Biden administration,” Orban said.

He described the trip as the beginning of a “new chapter” between Washington and Budapest, aimed at strengthening energy ties, investments, defense cooperation, and consultations on the post-war global landscape.

“We are working on an agreement based on mutual benefit and for the good of all Hungarians,” Orban wrote on social media.

The United States recently imposed new sanctions on Russia’s largest oil companies, urging the Kremlin to engage in genuine peace talks on Ukraine. The EU has also announced plans to end Russian LNG imports by 2027.

The White House has pressed Hungary to reduce its dependence on Russian oil, but Budapest insists that is impossible due to geographic and technical constraints. Orban has repeatedly criticized the sanctions, calling them a “mistake,” and said Hungary is exploring ways to bypass restrictions on Russian energy.

The two leaders are set to meet at the White House on November 7. Reports suggest Orban will attempt to justify Hungary’s continued energy ties with Russia during the talks.

Earlier, Trump had refused Orban’s request for an exemption from the oil sanctions, signaling a potential point of contention in Friday’s meeting.

News.Az