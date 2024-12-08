Donald Trump outlines day-one agenda: mass deportations, NATO exit, and January 6 pardons
While Trump was president, he often attacked Germany, especially when it came to the country’s defense spending. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images
In a recent interview on NBC's Meet the Press, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outlined key policy plans, shedding light on his upcoming priorities.The wide-ranging conversation touched on immigration, foreign policy, social security, and tax reforms, among other issues. Trump’s remarks signal the ambitious and often controversial changes he intends to pursue from day one in office, News.Az reports citing the Economictimes.
Deportation of Undocumented Immigrants and Birthright Citizenship
Trump continued to emphasise his hardline stance on immigration, reiterating his plan to deport millions of undocumented immigrants over his four-year term. "We’re starting with the criminals, and we’ve got to do it," Trump stated. He noted that the logistics of such a large-scale operation would be difficult, but insisted on its necessity, calling it “the only choice” for America. He also acknowledged that American citizens may face deportation if they have family members who are undocumented. “The only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together and you have to send them all back,” he said.
On the issue of birthright citizenship, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the U.S., Trump proposed ending the policy, a move he said he would tackle on his first day in office. "We have to end it," Trump said. “We’ll maybe have to go back to the people, but we have to end it.
Plans to Protect ‘Dreamers’ and Immigration Reform
Trump signalled openness to finding a solution for the “Dreamers”—immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. He said he was willing to work with Democrats to create a legislative plan that would protect Dreamers from deportation. “We’re going to have to do something with them,” Trump acknowledged, praising many Dreamers for their success in American society. He expressed a desire to find a balance that would keep Dreamers in the U.S. legally, even as he vowed to enforce enforce stricter immigration policies.
Pardons for January 6 Defendants
Another key proposal from Trump was his plan to issue pardons for those convicted in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack. He strongly criticised their treatment, stating, "These people are living in hell." Trump’s pledge to grant pardons on his first day in office marks a significant aspect of his post-election policy stance, as he described the treatment of January 6 defendants as "overly harsh."
Tax Cuts and Social Security Commitments
Trump reaffirmed his intent to extend the tax cuts passed during his first term. He also emphasised that he would not raise the age requirements for Social Security or Medicare, dismissing suggestions from others within the Republican Party about such reforms. "I won’t do it," Trump confirmed, expressing a commitment to protect these programs from cuts.
Trump also discussed the possibility of raising the federal minimum wage, currently set at $7.25 per hour. "I will agree, it’s a very low number," he said, suggesting that he might consider a wage increase, although he would first consult with state governors on the matter.
Stance on Abortion Pills and Family Roles in Government
In the interview, Trump made it clear that he would not impose restrictions on abortion pills, contrary to some other conservative views. "I will not restrict the availability of abortion pills," Trump said, offering reassurance to those concerned about potential restrictions.
Trump also discussed his plans for family involvement in his second term. Unlike his first term, when his children Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner played key roles as White House aides, Trump confirmed that his children would not be involved in official positions in the new administration. He did not specify what role, if any, his wife Melania Trump would take on, though he praised her as "very elegant" and "very popular."
Foreign Policy: NATO and Ukraine
Foreign policy was another focal point in the interview. Trump expressed his doubts about continuing U.S. involvement in NATO, stating that he would only remain in the alliance if member countries "pay their bills." He also hinted that military support for Ukraine could decrease under his administration. "Ukraine can possibly expect it won’t get as much military aid from the U.S.," he said, raising concerns among allies about his stance on the ongoing war.
Trump also discussed his desire to end the war in Ukraine, stating, “If I can, I will end it,” and expressed his belief that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s hold on power might soon end. "It’s amazing, because he stayed for years under you would think much more adverse conditions," Trump remarked.
Reforming Obamacare and Healthcare
On healthcare, Trump remained critical of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. He reaffirmed his belief that the law "stinks" and vowed to come up with a better plan, though he admitted that the specifics of his proposed replacement were still unclear. “If we come up with a better answer, I would present that answer to Democrats and to everybody else and I’d do something about it,” Trump said.
Trump's Vision for Unity and Future Challenges
Trump closed the interview by offering a vision of unity for his second term. Reflecting on his first inaugural address, where he famously referred to “American carnage,” he shifted his tone, stating that the message for the future would focus on bringing the nation together. "We’re going to have a message... It’s going to be a message of unity,” he said.
As Trump prepares for his potential second term, he faces significant challenges, both politically and legally. His remarks provide a preview of the direction he plans to take if re-elected, with a heavy focus on immigration reform, foreign policy shifts, and fiscal conservatism. However, whether these policies will be enacted depends on the political climate, public opinion, and potential legal hurdles.