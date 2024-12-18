Donald Trump’s new hairstyle sparks social media buzz - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President-elect Donald Trump was filmed on Tuesday at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with what appeared to be a noticeably different hairstyle, fueling speculation on social media that he had gotten a haircut.

#DonaldTrump 's new haircut is being hotly discussed on social media



Users are sure that the haircut is "the best thing that happened to his image." pic.twitter.com/boxEuGayMh — News.Az (@news_az) December 18, 2024

Trump's iconic hairstyle, in which his hair is puffed up on the sides and top giving the impression of a lion's mane, has been a key element of his public persona and brand for decades, attracting both imitation and mockery, News.Az reports, citing US media. Any change to this would be a major move from the president-elect, though it is unclear whether this was intentional or whether he had simply dropped his standard haircare routine for a brief period.On Tuesday evening, Trump backer Solakiewicz shared a 21-second clip of the president-elect briefly speaking to fans at his West Palm Beach golf club.Wearing golfing attire, including a branded Trump polo shirt, and carrying a red Make America Great Again hat, the incoming president walks into a room to applause from his audience. He briefly stops to ask, "is everybody having a good time?" prompting cheers, then jokingly says, "is everybody a Republican?" earning him more applause.Notably Trump's hair in the clip appears significantly flatter and/or shorter than is usually the case, triggering intense speculation from other X users.During a May 2022 interview with the FBI, related to claims Trump mishandled classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving the White House, the Republican was described as a "hoarder" of hair spray by his personal aid Walt Nauta. The case would lead to criminal charges against Trump, but these were dismissed in November after he was elected for a second White House term.In June 2019, Trump was pictured with his hair looking much flatter and more drawn back than usual while attending a memorial event at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, for the Virginia Beach shooting victims of May 31. While this attracted a lot of attention on social media, he quickly reverted back to his standard hairstyle in subsequent days.Trump has long been protective of his hair, tweeting in 2013: "As everybody knows, but the haters & losers refuse to acknowledge, I do not wear a 'wig.' My hair may not be perfect but it's mine."During a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, he said: "No, I don't comb it forward … I actually don't have a bad hairline. When you think about it, it's not bad. I mean, I get a lot of credit for comb-overs. But it's not really a comb-over. It's sort of a little bit forward and back. I've combed it the same way for years. Same thing, every time."In 2023, New York City-based cosmetic surgeon Gary Linkov suggested Trump could have had five hair transplants over the course of his life, though this has not been confirmed.Following Trump's election victory on November 5, some women filmed themselves shaving their heads in an act of protest.

News.Az