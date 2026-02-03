Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures climb as investors eye tech earnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures edged higher on Tuesday morning, extending a broad rally that marked the start of the new month on Wall Street.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 rose 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced about 0.6%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.1%, adding to momentum after the Dow climbed roughly 500 points on Monday.

Shares of artificial intelligence–related infrastructure companies ended the previous session mostly higher, including Sandisk. Nvidia, however, fell nearly 3% after reports that OpenAI is delaying the completion of a $100 billion deal, citing dissatisfaction with Nvidia’s chips and exploring alternative hardware options.

Volatility also remained evident across cryptocurrencies and commodities. Bitcoin stabilized after dropping to its lowest level since April. Precious metals weakened as well, with Gold and Silver futures closing lower on Monday following sharp losses late last week.

The week ahead features a heavy schedule of corporate earnings, with more than 100 S&P 500 companies due to report. Advanced Micro Devices is set to release results on Tuesday, while “Magnificent Seven” heavyweights Amazon and Alphabet will report later in the week. In after-hours trading, shares of Palantir jumped about 6% after the firm posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued upbeat guidance.

Investor attention remains firmly on the technology sector, particularly on whether heavy investments in artificial intelligence are translating into improved profit margins and earnings growth. This focus follows a muted market reaction to recent results from Microsoft.

Meanwhile, several key economic data releases scheduled for this week, including Friday’s closely watched monthly jobs report, are expected to be delayed after the US government entered another partial shutdown.

