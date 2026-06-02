Georgian PM says goal is to reset relations with United States

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The Georgian government’s priority is to reset relations with the United States and restore a strategic partnership based on equality and mutual interests, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said in his annual report submitted to parliament.

“In the interests of the Georgian government, cooperation and strategic partnership with the United States of America are of important and priority significance. The goal of the government is to reset relations with the US, which implies the restoration of equal relations based on the principle of fairness and taking into account the interests of both sides, as well as the resumption and full development of cooperation across all areas,” the report states, News.Az reports, citing Georgia Online.

The document notes that an active political dialogue is currently under way with the US administration aimed at restoring the strategic partnership between Washington and Tbilisi, which, it says, was suspended under the previous US administration.

According to the government, the ongoing dialogue involves work on a new bilateral agenda that would reflect the strategic interests of both countries and serve bilateral, regional and global objectives.

“In February–March 2026, Georgia hosted several delegations from the US Congress and the US administration. At the same time, a Foreign Ministry delegation visited Washington, led by deputy foreign ministers, alongside a parliamentary delegation.

During the reporting period, several high-level and top-level contacts took place, including a phone call between the head of the Georgian government and the US Secretary of State. Contacts also took place between the President and Foreign Minister of Georgia and the US Vice President and the Secretary of State,” the report said.

The written version of Kobakhidze’s annual report has already been submitted to the Georgian parliament. The prime minister is expected to present it to lawmakers in person before the end of June, with the exact date to be announced later.

News.Az