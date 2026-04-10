Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures stall as Hormuz tensions weigh on markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures were largely unchanged on Friday as investors tracked fragile developments in the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran and rising geopolitical uncertainty linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 0.1%, following solid gains in the previous session that pushed the blue-chip index into positive territory for 2026, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Contracts on the S&P 500 futures also fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flat line after recording seven consecutive winning sessions.

Markets remain cautious as a tentative US-Iran ceasefire holds, with attention shifting toward early-stage diplomatic efforts. Investors are closely watching developments involving Israeli and Lebanese negotiations, after Iranian officials accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz. Former US President Donald Trump also renewed warnings against Iran following reports of new toll measures on ships passing through the waterway.

Diplomatic talks are expected this weekend after senior White House officials reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back military activity in Lebanon. However, Israeli officials stated there is “no ceasefire in Lebanon,” underscoring continued tensions.

Looking ahead, markets are turning focus to upcoming economic data, including the March consumer price index. Economists expect inflation to rise 0.9% month-on-month and 3.3% year-on-year.

News.Az